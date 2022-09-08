UrduPoint.com

NATO Has No Decision Yet On Next Secretary General As Focused On Ukraine Aid - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 06:55 PM

NATO Has No Decision Yet on Next Secretary General as Focused on Ukraine Aid - Source

NATO has not yet made any solid decision on appointing the next secretary general, as aid to Ukraine remains the main focus of the alliance, a source in one of NATO's national delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) NATO has not yet made any solid decision on appointing the next secretary general, as aid to Ukraine remains the main focus of the alliance, a source in one of NATO's national delegations told Sputnik.

"No, I have no such information. Talking about Names and who will be the next NATO secretary general is not something that it is at the top of the agenda for the alliance.

At the moment, supporting Ukraine and protecting our allies are the main focus of everyone," the source said, when asked whether there were any information on Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland becoming the next secretary general of the alliance.

"There is a lot of speculation from the press but there is no solid decision yet, although I think up to Christmas the situation on the succession on (NATO Secretary General Jens) Stoltenberg's will be more clear," the source told Sputnik.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Christmas Alliance From Top

Recent Stories

Former Trump Adviser Bannon to be Indicted in 'Bui ..

Former Trump Adviser Bannon to be Indicted in 'Build the Wall' Case - NY Attorne ..

13 seconds ago
 Pak exports to be increased by $ 100b soon: Ahsan ..

Pak exports to be increased by $ 100b soon: Ahsan Iqbal

15 seconds ago
 FIH Hockey Men's WC 2023 pools revealed

FIH Hockey Men's WC 2023 pools revealed

16 seconds ago
 Involvement of Foreign Special Services in Kabul E ..

Involvement of Foreign Special Services in Kabul Embassy Attack Not Ruled Out - ..

20 seconds ago
 AIG South expresses concern over 200 suicide incid ..

AIG South expresses concern over 200 suicide incidents in current year

4 minutes ago
 WAPDA to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

WAPDA to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.