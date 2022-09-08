NATO Has No Decision Yet on Next Secretary General as Focused on Ukraine Aid - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO has not yet made any solid decision on appointing the next secretary general, as aid to Ukraine remains the main focus of the alliance, a source in one of NATO's national delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) NATO has not yet made any solid decision on appointing the next secretary general, as aid to Ukraine remains the main focus of the alliance, a source in one of NATO's national delegations told Sputnik.

"No, I have no such information. Talking about Names and who will be the next NATO secretary general is not something that it is at the top of the agenda for the alliance.

At the moment, supporting Ukraine and protecting our allies are the main focus of everyone," the source said, when asked whether there were any information on Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland becoming the next secretary general of the alliance.

"There is a lot of speculation from the press but there is no solid decision yet, although I think up to Christmas the situation on the succession on (NATO Secretary General Jens) Stoltenberg's will be more clear," the source told Sputnik.