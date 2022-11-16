NATO Has No Indication for Missile Incident in Poland to Be Deliberate - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Nothing indicates that the missile incident in Poland was a deliberate attack on the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"An investigation into this incident is on going and we need to await the outcome, but we have no indication that this was a result of a deliberate attack," Jens told reporters after the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.