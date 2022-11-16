NATO Has No Indication Missile Incident in Poland Was Deliberate - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Nothing indicates that the missile incident in Poland was a deliberate attack on the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await the outcome, but we have no indication that this was a result of a deliberate attack," Stoltenberg told reporters after the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.

On Tuesday, media reported that two missiles had fallen on Polish territory in an area bordering Ukraine, leaving two people dead.

Several media and Polish officials said on Wednesday that there was only missile. The Polish authorities said the missile was Russian-made but not necessarily fired by Russia. NATO countries held an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia on Wednesday, after which US President Joe Biden told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia. Polish President Andrzej Duda said the missile was highly likely by Ukraine's air defense systems.