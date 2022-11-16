NATO Has No Indication Of Russia Preparing Military Action Against Alliance - Head
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) NATO has no indication that Russia is preparing a military offensive against the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"We have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO," Stoltenberg said during a press conference after the meeting of the NATO Council in Brussels.