NATO Has No Plans To Return To Afghanistan - UK Defense Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:00 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) NATO has no plans to return to Afghanistan, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace told Sky news.

NATO forces going back to Afghanistan for taking control over Kabul is "not on the cards", Wallace said.

"I acknowledge the Taliban [terrorist group, banned in Russia] are in control of the country," Wallace added.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Wallace United Kingdom

