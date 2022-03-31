UrduPoint.com

NATO Head Hopes For Quick Accession For Finland And Sweden If They Apply For Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NATO Head Hopes for Quick Accession for Finland and Sweden If They Apply for Membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope on Thursday that Sweden and Finland will be quickly granted NATO membership if they apply for it.

"I visited Finland and Sweden last fall and I saw how Finish and Swedish troops meet the NATO standards, how closely we were able to work together, Finland and Sweden and NATO troops.

If they apply, I expect that they will be very welcomed and that we will find a way to quickly agreed on the accession protocol and follow on membership," Stoltenberg told a press conference after presenting the Annual Report for 2021.

Related Topics

NATO Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

4 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Dis ..

US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Other Issues

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation ..

Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

11 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review progress on development pro ..

Meeting held to review progress on development projects at Charsadda

11 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

34 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.