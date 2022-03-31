NATO Head Hopes for Quick Accession for Finland and Sweden If They Apply for Membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope on Thursday that Sweden and Finland will be quickly granted NATO membership if they apply for it.

"I visited Finland and Sweden last fall and I saw how Finish and Swedish troops meet the NATO standards, how closely we were able to work together, Finland and Sweden and NATO troops.

If they apply, I expect that they will be very welcomed and that we will find a way to quickly agreed on the accession protocol and follow on membership," Stoltenberg told a press conference after presenting the Annual Report for 2021.