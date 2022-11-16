NATO Head Says Communication Line With Russia Open, Without Disclosing Sensitive Details

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance maintains communication channels with Russia, without disclosing the details of the contacts.

"We have a military alliance of communications, we are able to communicate with Russia in different ways as NATO and as allies, but I will not and cannot go into the details of exactly what kind of contacts have been over the last 24 hours," Stoltenberg said during a press conference after the meeting of the NATO Council in Brussels.