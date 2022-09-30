UrduPoint.com

NATO Head Says Discussed Gas Leaks In Nord Stream Pipelines With German Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

NATO Head Says Discussed Gas Leaks in Nord Stream Pipelines With German Chancellor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he had discussed the emergency situation at the Nord Stream gas pipelines with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone conversation.

"Good call with @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. Thanked him for #Germany's continued support to #Ukraine at this critical time. We also discussed the Nordstream sabotage. We support ongoing investigations & enhanced #NATO vigilance," Stoltenberg tweeted.

