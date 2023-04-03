NATO Head Says Finland to Join Alliance on April 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Finland will officially join NATO on April 4, and the country's flag will be raised at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"This is a historic week. Tomorrow, we will welcome Finland as the 31st member of NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a ministerial meeting in Brussels, adding that the alliance "will raise the Finish flag for the first time ... at the headquarters."