BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he will pay a visit to Turkey in the near future to discuss Sweden's membership in the alliance.

During his visit to Oslo to partake in an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers, Stoltenberg told reporters that he would travel to Ankara in the near future to continue discussing the early joining of Sweden the alliance.