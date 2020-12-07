UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Head To Attend EU Commission College Meeting For 1st Time Next Week - Von Der Leyen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:06 PM

NATO Head to Attend EU Commission College Meeting for 1st Time Next Week - Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss preparations for the EU commission's College meeting scheduled for December 15 that the alliance's head will take part in for the first time

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss preparations for the EU commission's College meeting scheduled for December 15 that the alliance's head will take part in for the first time.

"Good phone call with @jensstoltenberg this morning in preparation of the first-ever visit of a @NATO Secretary General to a College meeting of the @EU_Commission on 15 December," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The meeting of College of Commissioners is held at least once per week, with the agenda being set by the commission's head. The 27 commissioners usually meet on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Related Topics

NATO Twitter Visit Alliance December

Recent Stories

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

17 minutes ago

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

39 minutes ago

Virus could leave theatre workers homeless: Helen ..

3 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

40 minutes ago

National Voters Day observed

3 minutes ago

Russian Reporters Detained While Filming Story on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.