NATO Head to Attend EU Commission College Meeting for 1st Time Next Week - Von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss preparations for the EU commission's College meeting scheduled for December 15 that the alliance's head will take part in for the first time

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss preparations for the EU commission's College meeting scheduled for December 15 that the alliance's head will take part in for the first time.

"Good phone call with @jensstoltenberg this morning in preparation of the first-ever visit of a @NATO Secretary General to a College meeting of the @EU_Commission on 15 December," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The meeting of College of Commissioners is held at least once per week, with the agenda being set by the commission's head. The 27 commissioners usually meet on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.