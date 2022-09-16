NATO Head to Visit US on September 19-23 to Take Part in UN General Assembly - Alliance

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit the United States from September 19-23 to take part in the annual session of the UN General Assembly, the alliance said on Friday.

