UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Head Welcomes Turkey Discussing Purchase Of Air Defense Systems From Alliance Members

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:06 PM

NATO Head Welcomes Turkey Discussing Purchase of Air Defense Systems From Alliance Members

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reiterated his concern over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 defense systems and welcomed Turkey's discussion on potentially buying such systems from alliance members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reiterated his concern over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 defense systems and welcomed Turkey's discussion on potentially buying such systems from alliance members.

At a joint press conference with Stoltenberg, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked NATO for the deployment of air defense systems to protect Turkey's borders, but stressed that Turkey had to have its own system so that it would not have to ask for protection.

"We have developed air defense batteries over several years, but I also welcome the fact that Turkey's now looking into a possibility of buying additional air defense batteries from all the NATO allies. As minister Cavusoglu mentioned, there is a dialogue going on with France and Italy, and I also know that there has been contacts and dialogue with the United States about the question of acquiring Patriot batteries," Stoltenberg said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey France Ankara Alliance Italy United States All From

Recent Stories

Storm kills three youth in Kohistan

3 minutes ago

Scots won't be World Cup 'collateral damage' vows ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh government extends Rangers' powers in Karach ..

37 seconds ago

Ethiopia PM Abiy wins Nobel Peace Prize for mendin ..

41 seconds ago

Pakistan calls for stepped up efforts to counter u ..

44 seconds ago

Houthis offer Yemeni gov't prisoner swap deal

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.