NATO Head Welcomes Turkey Discussing Purchase of Air Defense Systems From Alliance Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reiterated his concern over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 defense systems and welcomed Turkey's discussion on potentially buying such systems from alliance members.

At a joint press conference with Stoltenberg, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked NATO for the deployment of air defense systems to protect Turkey's borders, but stressed that Turkey had to have its own system so that it would not have to ask for protection.

"We have developed air defense batteries over several years, but I also welcome the fact that Turkey's now looking into a possibility of buying additional air defense batteries from all the NATO allies. As minister Cavusoglu mentioned, there is a dialogue going on with France and Italy, and I also know that there has been contacts and dialogue with the United States about the question of acquiring Patriot batteries," Stoltenberg said.