NATO Headquarters Confirms Start Of 'Orderly' Withdrawal Of Forces From Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:33 PM

The NATO headquarters confirmed on Thursday the beginning of a gradual withdrawal of the alliance's forces from Afghanistan in accordance with the earlier decision, a NATO official told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The NATO headquarters confirmed on Thursday the beginning of a gradual withdrawal of the alliance's forces from Afghanistan in accordance with the earlier decision, a NATO official told Sputnik.

"NATO Allies decided in mid-April to start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1, and this withdrawal has begun. This will be an orderly, coordinated, and deliberate process.

The safety of our troops will be a top priority every step of the way, and we are taking all necessary measures to keep our personnel from harm. So you will understand that at this point, we will not go into operational details, including troop numbers or timelines for individual nations. Any Taliban attacks during the withdrawal will be met with a forceful response. We plan to have our withdrawal completed within a few months," the official said.

