NATO Heads of State to Meet in Vilnius From July 11-12, 2023 - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The next summit meeting of NATO heads of state and government will be held in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, from July 11-12, 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the next meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in Vilnius on 11-12 July 2023," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

NATO heads of state will discuss further steps to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defense, and "review significant increases in defense spending," according to Stoltenberg. The meeting will also focus on the continued support for Ukraine, the statement read.