NATO Helicopter Crashes in Ionian Sea, 1 Person Killed, 5 Missing - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A NATO helicopter crashed in the Ionian Sea on Wednesday, the death of one crew out of six on board was confirmed, the Greek militaire.gr outlet reported on Wednesday.

The Canadian Sikorsky CH-124 Sea King anti-submarine warfare helicopter, with six people aboard, disappeared 52 nautical miles (60 miles) west of Cephalonia island in the Ionian Sea.

This is 20 miles west of the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) in the Italian FIR, so the Greek authorities were not involved in the search and rescue operation, the media outlet said.

On Wednesday evening, the HMCS Fredericton frigate (FFH 337) located the wreckage. One of the crew was reported dead, the rest are missing.

The HMCS Fredericton frigate is part of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) immediate reaction force.