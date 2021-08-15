NATO Helps to Keep Kabul Airport Open to Facilitate Evacuations - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) NATO is helping to keep the Kabul airport open to facilitate evacuations of foreign citizens as the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) captured the city, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Sunday.

"Spoke with #UK PM @BorisJohnson and the Foreign Ministers of our Allies #Canada, #Denmark and #Netherlands on the situation in #Afghanistan. #NATO is helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.