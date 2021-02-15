NATO Hinders Implementation of Finnish Initiative on Flight Safety Over Baltic Sea- Sergey Lavrov

NATO's position hinders full implementation of Finland's initiative on safe flights over the Baltic Sea, as the alliance does not agree that all military aircraft should have their identification transponders switched on while flying over the Baltic Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Finnish counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) NATO's position hinders full implementation of Finland's initiative on safe flights over the Baltic Sea, as the alliance does not agree that all military aircraft should have their identification transponders switched on while flying over the Baltic Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Finnish counterpart.

"We discussed the steps that were necessary for strengthening European safety and de-escalating tensions in this region that is common for us. Thereupon, we pointed to the importance of [Finnish] President [Sauli] Niinisto's initiative on air safety over the Baltics," Lavrov said, noting that the initiative was implemented "to a significant extent.

"

"However, its full implementation is hampered by the position of the NATO countries, which do not want to agree that all military planes should have their transponders on while flying," the Russian minister stressed.

Niinisto came up with his initiative to boost the safety of flights over the Baltic Sea back in 2017. The proposal includes a ban on flights of military aircraft with switched off transponders.