UrduPoint.com

NATO Holding Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills In Mediterranean Sea

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NATO Holding Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills in Mediterranean Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Nine NATO member countries are conducting the Dynamic Manta exercise off the Sicilian coast in the Central Mediterranean Sea to practice anti-submarine warfare and increase interoperability, the alliance's press office said on Monday.

"Ships, submarines, aircraft, and personnel from nine Allied nations converged in the Central Mediterranean Sea for the anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare training. The aim of Dynamic Manta is to provide all participants with complex and challenging warfare training to enhance interoperability and proficiency in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills," a statement by the alliance read.

The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Greece and Italy, which also acts as a host country, are participating in the drills, the alliance's press office added.

Dynamic Manta is one of around a dozen annual exercises held by the central command of NATO maritime forces in addition to multiple national exercises conducted separately by the alliance's member states.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Canada France Germany Manta Alliance Spain Italy United Kingdom United States Greece All From

Recent Stories

e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

3 minutes ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

17 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

1 hour ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

2 hours ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.