NATO Holding Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills in Mediterranean Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Nine NATO member countries are conducting the Dynamic Manta exercise off the Sicilian coast in the Central Mediterranean Sea to practice anti-submarine warfare and increase interoperability, the alliance's press office said on Monday.

"Ships, submarines, aircraft, and personnel from nine Allied nations converged in the Central Mediterranean Sea for the anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare training. The aim of Dynamic Manta is to provide all participants with complex and challenging warfare training to enhance interoperability and proficiency in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills," a statement by the alliance read.

The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Greece and Italy, which also acts as a host country, are participating in the drills, the alliance's press office added.

Dynamic Manta is one of around a dozen annual exercises held by the central command of NATO maritime forces in addition to multiple national exercises conducted separately by the alliance's member states.