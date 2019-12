NATO Holds Up to 40 Anti-Russian Exercises Annually - Russian Defense Minister

NATO annually conducts up to 40 major drills aimed against Russia in Europe, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

"Every year, NATO conducts up to 40 major exercises in Europe, which have a clear anti-Russian focus," Shoigu said at the annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.