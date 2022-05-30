UrduPoint.com

NATO Hopes To Boost Cooperation With 'Like-Minded' Actors After June Summit - Stoltenberg

NATO will embark on a path to deepening cooperation with the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific region at the Madrid summit in June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) NATO will embark on a path to deepening cooperation with the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific region at the Madrid summit in June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

NATO will hold a summit in Madrid from June 29-30. Member states are expected to agree on the next long-term allied strategy.

"At the Madrid summit, we will chart the way ahead for the next decade. We will reset our deterrence and defense for a more dangerous world.�We will deepen our cooperation with like-minded countries and organizations, including the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific," Stoltenberg said at a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Spain's accession to NATO.

According to Stoltenberg, Finland and Sweden are also expected to join the summit, given their "historic applications" for the membership in the alliance.

Earlier in May, Finland and Sweden submitted their membership bids to NATO but Turkey blocked them, claiming the two Nordic nations were supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labeled as terrorist in Turkey and several other countries.

