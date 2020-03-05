NATO HQ in Brussels confirms first coronavirus cases

UrduPoint.com
NATO said Thursday it had confirmed three cases of the novel coronavirus linked to its military headquarters in Belgium -- a civilian employee and two family members

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :NATO said Thursday it had confirmed three cases of the novel coronavirus linked to its military headquarters in Belgium -- a civilian employee and two family members.

The employee had recently travelled to Italy, the European country most affected by COVID-19, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, the vast majority in China.

NATO said the employee and family members had not visited its Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) facility in Mons, southern Belgium, since returning from Italy.

"There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases within our wider SHAPE community," NATO said in a statement.

"The cases were 'imported' to Belgium following foreign travel and the affected individuals have not entered the SHAPE site since returning home."After testing at hospital, the three were sent home where they are in quarantine, but they are not said to be seriously ill.

Visitor access to NATO headquarters had already been restricted, and military commanders given advice on limiting the spread of the virus.

