NATO, Hungary Agree Orban 'will Not Block' Greater Ukraine Support

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed on Wednesday that Budapest would "not block" the defence alliance from contributing more to Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion.

Stoltenberg, who has been touring NATO members, is trying to hammer out a plan to be announced at a summit in Washington next month for NATO to play a bigger role in coordinating weapons deliveries and training for Kyiv's forces.

Hungary has objected, claiming it could drag the alliance into the war with Russia.

It has already refused to supply arms to Ukraine.

As Moscow's closest EU ally despite its invasion of Ukraine, Orban is increasingly stoking fears of a war between the West and Russia, which he blames on Brussels and NATO.

The nationalist premier recently also suggested that he would like to "redefine" the position of Hungary in the alliance to prevent any participation in operations "outside NATO territory".

