NATO in 'Race of Logistics' to Deliver Military Supplies to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) NATO needs to deliver military supplies to Ukraine before Russia seizes the incentive on the battlefield, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"It is clear that we are in a race of logistics, key capabilities like ammunition, fuel and spare parts must reach Ukraine, before Russia can seize the incentive on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels.