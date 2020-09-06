NATO Increased Air Reconnaissance Near Russian Border by 30% Compared to 2019 - Shoigu

(@FahadShabbir)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Members states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have increased their aerial surveillance efforts near the Russian border by 30 percent compared to the previous year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

"NATO countries have recently stepped up their aerial surveillance efforts.

The intensity of NATO's air reconnaissance near the Russian border increased by more than 30 percent compared to the last year, in August of the last year, [there were] 87 flights, now about 120," Shoigu told reporters following the end of the International Army Games.

According to the minister, from August 23 to September 2, Russian jets were scrambled at least 10 times to intercept foreign planes over the Baltic, Barents and Black seas.