NATO Increased Air Reconnaissance Near Russian Border By 20% - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:07 PM

Members states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have increased their aerial surveillance efforts near the Russian border by 20 percent last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a session of the Russian Defense Ministry's board on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Members states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have increased their aerial surveillance efforts near the Russian border by 20 percent last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a session of the Russian Defense Ministry's board on Friday.

"The intensity of [NATO's] air reconnaissance has increased by 20 percent," Shoigu said.

"Since the beginning of this year, NATO's air forces have performed over 80 reconnaissance flights along our territory," Shoigu added.

The minister also noted that since last autumn, the Black Sea area has been patrolled by strategic electronic reconnaissance and maritime patrol aircraft as well as unmanned aircraft on a daily basis.

