MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) NATO has increased its presence in the Black Sea region because of its strategic importance to the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We have increased our presence in the area because Black Sea is of strategic importance to NATO," Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the first day of meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence