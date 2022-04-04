NATO Increases Combat Readiness During Annual Air Force Exercise Over Greece

(@FahadShabbir)

NATO has increased its air presence over Greece and the Mediterranean during the Iniochos 22 annual air force exercise, the alliance said in a press release published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) NATO has increased its air presence over Greece and the Mediterranean during the Iniochos 22 annual air force exercise, the alliance said in a press release published on Monday.

Iniochos 22 began on March 28 at Andravida Air Base, located in the northwest Peloponnese, and will run until April 8.

"Over the two-week period, allied fighter jets and support aircraft from France, Greece, Italy, Slovenia and the United States, alongside air assets from Israel and Cyprus, have been taking to the skies over Greece and the Mediterranean where they fly increasingly complex missions, specially designed to enhance interoperability and increase combat readiness," the alliance said.

According to the alliance, the exercise is focused on practicing multi-domain operations in support of land and maritime forces.

Iniochos air force medium scale exercises are held annually since late 1980s with the main objective is to provide realistic training of the participants by "creating a realistic battle environment."