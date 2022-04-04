UrduPoint.com

NATO Increases Combat Readiness During Annual Air Force Exercise Over Greece

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 07:41 PM

NATO Increases Combat Readiness During Annual Air Force Exercise Over Greece

NATO has increased its air presence over Greece and the Mediterranean during the Iniochos 22 annual air force exercise, the alliance said in a press release published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) NATO has increased its air presence over Greece and the Mediterranean during the Iniochos 22 annual air force exercise, the alliance said in a press release published on Monday.

Iniochos 22 began on March 28 at Andravida Air Base, located in the northwest Peloponnese, and will run until April 8.

"Over the two-week period, allied fighter jets and support aircraft from France, Greece, Italy, Slovenia and the United States, alongside air assets from Israel and Cyprus, have been taking to the skies over Greece and the Mediterranean where they fly increasingly complex missions, specially designed to enhance interoperability and increase combat readiness," the alliance said.

According to the alliance, the exercise is focused on practicing multi-domain operations in support of land and maritime forces.

Iniochos air force medium scale exercises are held annually since late 1980s with the main objective is to provide realistic training of the participants by "creating a realistic battle environment."

Related Topics

NATO Israel France Alliance Italy United States Slovenia Cyprus Greece March April From

Recent Stories

Twitter shares take wing, oil prices rebound

Twitter shares take wing, oil prices rebound

1 minute ago
 Russia May Increase Oil, Gas Supplies to India - A ..

Russia May Increase Oil, Gas Supplies to India - Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 SBP and Rizq Trust to arrange grand Iftari for 300 ..

SBP and Rizq Trust to arrange grand Iftari for 300 to 500 people daily

3 minutes ago
 Judges delegation visit historic Sethi House

Judges delegation visit historic Sethi House

3 minutes ago
 CCPO directs for timely completion of under constr ..

CCPO directs for timely completion of under construction Asaan Insaf Markaz

4 minutes ago
 Very hot weather likely in upper Sindh and south P ..

Very hot weather likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.