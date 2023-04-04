NATO Increases Funding For Non-Lethal Assistance To Ukraine - Stoltenberg
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 11:09 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) NATO members are increasing funding for non-lethal assistance to Ukraine that includes fuel, medicines and communications systems, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We also stepped up urgent non-lethal support to NATO�s Ukraine fund. This includes fuel medical supplies, mobile satellite systems and pontoon bridges," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.