NATO Increases Funding for Non-Lethal Assistance to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) NATO members are increasing funding for non-lethal assistance to Ukraine that includes fuel, medicines and communications systems, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We also stepped up urgent non-lethal support to NATO�s Ukraine fund. This includes fuel medical supplies, mobile satellite systems and pontoon bridges," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.