Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NATO Increases Funding For Non-Lethal Assistance To Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 11:09 PM

NATO Increases Funding for Non-Lethal Assistance to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO members are increasing funding for non-lethal assistance to Ukraine that includes fuel, medicines and communications systems, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) NATO members are increasing funding for non-lethal assistance to Ukraine that includes fuel, medicines and communications systems, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We also stepped up urgent non-lethal support to NATO�s Ukraine fund. This includes fuel medical supplies, mobile satellite systems and pontoon bridges," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Mobile

Recent Stories

NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence of Leopar ..

NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence of Leopard, Challenger Tanks in Ukraine

20 seconds ago
 44th death anniversary former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhut ..

44th death anniversary former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed across country

21 seconds ago
 Russian wanted by US announces escape from Italian ..

Russian wanted by US announces escape from Italian arrest

23 seconds ago
 China to Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaki ..

China to Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaking Equipment Exports - Commerc ..

25 seconds ago
 Modi govt's belligerent policies have put regional ..

Modi govt's belligerent policies have put regional & int'l peace at risk: Chairp ..

26 seconds ago
 Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.