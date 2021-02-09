UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Increases Military Presence In Black Sea With Added Exercises - Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:40 PM

NATO Increases Military Presence in Black Sea With Added Exercises - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) NATO has increased its military presence in the Black Sea region as member states have conducted a number of seaborne exercises and training missions over recent weeks, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

"NATO has increased its presence in the Black Sea region ... just over the last few weeks we had actually three US naval ships deployed in the Black Sea, also some of them exercising and training with the Ukrainian navy," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Stoltenberg also called on Ukraine to implement a series of anti-corruption and defense reforms that may aid the country's aspirations to join NATO.

"I welcome Ukraine's efforts to implement major reforms which support its Euro-Atlantic aspirations. It is vital that the work to strengthen democratic governance and fight against corruption continues, and that reforms of the security and defense sector continue," the secretary general said.

The US Navy destroyers Porter and Donald Cook, which were both armed with cruise missiles, entered the Black Sea in late January. Both vessels were tracked by Russian naval forces.

Ukraine is a NATO enhanced opportunities partner, along with Australia, Finland, Georgia, Jordan, and Sweden.

Related Topics

NATO Corruption Prime Minister Australia Ukraine Russia Georgia Sweden Finland January May

Recent Stories

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

2 minutes ago

President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, inter ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Says Plans to Attend Ast ..

2 minutes ago

UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Lead Brexit Official Says Relations With EU ' ..

2 minutes ago

Spain tops three million virus cases

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.