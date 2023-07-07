(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The armed forces of Ukraine use Western weapons, with Western missiles being installed on their fighters, and NATO is increasing Kiev's combat capabilities by supplying it with long-range weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"The Ukraine military, as you know, is now using a number of Western weapons systems, including multiple launch rocket systems, and various types of drones � both reconnaissance and assault types. Western-made missiles are installed on Ukrainian fighters... The coalition of NATO countries is increasing the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian military, supplying Kiev with modern means of destruction with increased range," Medvedev said during a meeting of the working group of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission.

Russia needs to create a reliable missile defense system on line of contact and inside the country, Medvedev concluded.