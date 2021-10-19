NATO Information Office Closure Will Not Affect Russia - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia will not be affected by the closure of the NATO information office in Moscow as there was no dialogue between the sides anyway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow suspends activities of the NATO office over the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

"But in general, if we talk about this situation, the state of affairs is de facto formalized de jure. This is probably how it can be characterized. In fact, there never was a relationship, there was no dialogue ... We will not suffer from this (the closure of the office), We will not be affected, because we did not have a dialogue with NATO anyway," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also mentioned that NATO had declared its intention to "contain" Russia and backed it up with actions, adding that the expulsion of diplomats was the "final straw."

