UrduPoint.com

NATO Intelligence Wiretapping Cellular Users Through False Stations - Russian Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 11:44 AM

NATO Intelligence Wiretapping Cellular Users Through False Stations - Russian Commander

The secret service of NATO countries are connecting to cellular users via false base stations in effort to have opportunity to wiretap, block or misinform them, Commander of electronic warfare troops of the Russia Armed Forces Yuri Lastochkin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The secret service of NATO countries are connecting to cellular users via false base stations in effort to have opportunity to wiretap, block or misinform them, Commander of electronic warfare troops of the Russia Armed Forces Yuri Lastochkin said on Friday.

"Even today, the special services of NATO countries are actively exploiting false base stations to forcibly connect to cellular users. In doing so, foreign intelligence specialists gain the ability not only to tap cell phones and view text messages, but also to selectively block user and misinform them by sending false messages," Lastochkin told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

He added that a system of counteraction to unauthorized access to information of cellular user has been developed.

Related Topics

NATO Russia

Recent Stories

Wild boars destroy wheat crop in QalandarAbad

Wild boars destroy wheat crop in QalandarAbad

57 seconds ago
 Chinese automobile company sets up local manufactu ..

Chinese automobile company sets up local manufacturing unit in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 China new varieties can help enhance rice producti ..

China new varieties can help enhance rice production in Pakistan: Xu Jianlong

13 minutes ago
 Shan Masood scores unbeaten double century against ..

Shan Masood scores unbeaten double century against Sussex

24 minutes ago
 Working for betterment of Pakistan through mutual ..

Working for betterment of Pakistan through mutual cooperation: PM

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.