NATO Intelligence Wiretapping Cellular Users Through False Stations - Russian Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The secret service of NATO countries are connecting to cellular users via false base stations in effort to have opportunity to wiretap, block or misinform them, Commander of electronic warfare troops of the Russia Armed Forces Yuri Lastochkin said on Friday.

"Even today, the special services of NATO countries are actively exploiting false base stations to forcibly connect to cellular users. In doing so, foreign intelligence specialists gain the ability not only to tap cell phones and view text messages, but also to selectively block user and misinform them by sending false messages," Lastochkin told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

He added that a system of counteraction to unauthorized access to information of cellular user has been developed.