NATO Intends To Offer Kiev Support, But No Membership At July Summit - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

NATO Intends to Offer Kiev Support, But No Membership at July Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) NATO will offer Ukraine great assistance opportunities, but hardly facilitate any progress on its membership bid at the July summit in Lithuania, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Officials and diplomats of the alliance are planning to come up with a proposal that will include immediate support measures for Ukraine, but will not give the country the so-desired member status, according to the report. However, they want to underline that Kiev will be able to join the alliance in the future.

Source familiar with the matter said the solution will be presented at the NATO summit in Vilnius from July 11-12.

Germany, unlike the United States and the United Kingdom, remains the main opponent to Ukraine's accession, the newspaper said. Berlin believes that a country involved in an all-out conflict with a nuclear power is far from a good candidate for NATO membership.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is clear Ukraine will not join NATO until the conflict is over, but the country hopes to receive an invitation to the alliance from its Western allies as soon as possible.

Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would eventually join the bloc, as all NATO members support its ambitions. Later, Stoltenberg's statement was opposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In September, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

