NATO Intensified Reconnaissance Near Russian Borders in 2019 - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) This year, NATO increased the intensity of aerial reconnaissance at Russia 's borders by 33 percent, and marine reconnaissance by 24 percent, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Compared to last year, the intensity of aerial reconnaissance near the borders of our country has increased by 33 percent, and the marine one by 24 percent," Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.