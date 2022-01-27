NATO Intention to Send Additional Forces Complicates Situation - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO intention to send additional forces to the Eastern flank creates a negative atmosphere in negotiations on security guarantees, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's Information and Press Department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.

"Such statements by the NATO secretary general create a negative atmosphere in negotiations on security guarantees. It confirms that it has become a common alliance's practice to strengthen the negotiating position with military capabilities," Zaytsev told reporters.