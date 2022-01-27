UrduPoint.com

NATO Intention To Send Additional Forces Complicates Situation - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 07:08 PM

NATO Intention to Send Additional Forces Complicates Situation - Russian Foreign Ministry

NATO intention to send additional forces to the Eastern flank creates a negative atmosphere in negotiations on security guarantees, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's Information and Press Department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO intention to send additional forces to the Eastern flank creates a negative atmosphere in negotiations on security guarantees, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's Information and Press Department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.

"Such statements by the NATO secretary general create a negative atmosphere in negotiations on security guarantees. It confirms that it has become a common alliance's practice to strengthen the negotiating position with military capabilities," Zaytsev told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Ready to Host Taliban, Other Representative ..

Moscow Ready to Host Taliban, Other Representatives of Afghan Society

1 minute ago
 13 cases referred to drug court

13 cases referred to drug court

1 minute ago
 Cheap energy, soft loans way to economic growth: M ..

Cheap energy, soft loans way to economic growth: Mian Nauman

1 minute ago
 Over 115,000 get booster shots as positivity rate ..

Over 115,000 get booster shots as positivity rate surges to 4.69 pc in south Pun ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Urges Moldova to Abandon Controversial Stat ..

Russia Urges Moldova to Abandon Controversial Statements on Moscow's Role in Tra ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>