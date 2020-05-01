UrduPoint.com
NATO Intercepted Russian Planes In Northern Europe 3 Times In Past 2 Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:50 AM

NATO Intercepted Russian Planes in Northern Europe 3 Times in Past 2 Days

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) NATO air forces in northern Europe were scrambled on three occasions in the past two days to intercept Russian military planes, the alliance's press office said Thursday.

"NATO aircraft have been busy over the past two days intercepting Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace," the statement read.

Estonia-based Polish fighter jets were scrambled on April 28 to identify a formation of two Russian Tu-160 long range bombers and their escorts.

On April 29, Norwegian fighters were scrambled to intercept two Russian Maritime Patrol aircraft near Norway. Two Tu-22 long range bombers with fighter escorts allegedly approached the Norwegian airspace later that day.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly argued that all military flights operate in international airspace and strictly follow international air laws.

