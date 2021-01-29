UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Interested In Continuing Mission In Afghanistan, But Needs US Enablers - Ghani

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

NATO Interested in Continuing Mission in Afghanistan, But Needs US Enablers - Ghani

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) NATO is willing to continue its mission in Afghanistan but it needs US enablers to do so, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said during an online event by the Aspen Institute on Friday.

"NATO without US enablers cannot continue its mission," Ghani said. "So, it's a consensus. I've spoken to Prime Minister of Australia, Prime Minister of Canada, Prime Minister of Norway, Chancellor Merkel, the Secretary General. NATO is very much interested in continuing, but they need US enablers."

Ghani pointed out that a number of troops must be present for the NATO mission in Afghanistan to continue.

The United States has not yet decided on its troop presence in Afghanistan amid ongoing negotiations with the Taliban movement and concerns over not meeting its commitments under the peace agreement the two sides reached last February. The Defense Department has said without the Taliban meeting its commitments, it would be hard to see a specific way forward despite a looming deadline in May.

Earlier on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone Ghani and informed him that the United States has been reviewing the peace agreement it concluded with the Taliban.

However, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States will soon determine if the Taliban is meeting the terms of the peace agreement with the United States that call for them breaking away from terrorist groups, reducing violence and engaging in talks with Kabul.

The agreement also calls for the United States to withdraw troops in exchange for the Taliban not allowing Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in September after the Taliban reached the peace agreement with the United States in February.

Under the deal with the Taliban, the US should withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, provided that the Taliban stops using Afghan territory for attacks on the United States, its interests and allies.

On January 15, the Defense Department said the US military contingent in Afghanistan was reduced to 2,500 troops under order of former President Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Australia Exchange Canada White House Norway Trump United States January February May September Ashraf Ghani Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

45 minutes ago

IOM to Require $3Bln for 2021 Crises Response Plan ..

30 minutes ago

Five Covid-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

30 minutes ago

Biden Administration Reviewing China Policy 'From ..

30 minutes ago

French miners win legal fight over toxic exposure ..

42 minutes ago

Two of a family killed, five injured as car overtu ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.