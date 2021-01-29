NATO Interested in Continuing Mission in Afghanistan, But Needs US Enablers - Ghani

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) NATO is willing to continue its mission in Afghanistan but it needs US enablers to do so, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said during an online event by the Aspen Institute on Friday.

"NATO without US enablers cannot continue its mission," Ghani said. "So, it's a consensus. I've spoken to Prime Minister of Australia, Prime Minister of Canada, Prime Minister of Norway, Chancellor Merkel, the Secretary General. NATO is very much interested in continuing, but they need US enablers."

Ghani pointed out that a number of troops must be present for the NATO mission in Afghanistan to continue.

The United States has not yet decided on its troop presence in Afghanistan amid ongoing negotiations with the Taliban movement and concerns over not meeting its commitments under the peace agreement the two sides reached last February. The Defense Department has said without the Taliban meeting its commitments, it would be hard to see a specific way forward despite a looming deadline in May.

Earlier on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone Ghani and informed him that the United States has been reviewing the peace agreement it concluded with the Taliban.

However, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States will soon determine if the Taliban is meeting the terms of the peace agreement with the United States that call for them breaking away from terrorist groups, reducing violence and engaging in talks with Kabul.

The agreement also calls for the United States to withdraw troops in exchange for the Taliban not allowing Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in September after the Taliban reached the peace agreement with the United States in February.

Under the deal with the Taliban, the US should withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, provided that the Taliban stops using Afghan territory for attacks on the United States, its interests and allies.

On January 15, the Defense Department said the US military contingent in Afghanistan was reduced to 2,500 troops under order of former President Donald Trump.