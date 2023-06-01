- Home
NATO Involvement In Conflict In Ukraine Growing - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The involvement of NATO in the conflict in Ukraine is growing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The direct and indirect involvement of the alliance member states in this conflict is significantly increasing," Peskov told reporters.
