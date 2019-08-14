UrduPoint.com
NATO Jet That Tried To Approach Plane Escorting Russia's Shoigu Belongs To Spain - Reports

Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:10 PM

NATO Jet That Tried to Approach Plane Escorting Russia's Shoigu Belongs to Spain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A NATO combat jet that attempted to approach the aircraft carrying Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea belongs to the Spanish Air Force and is currently based in Lithuania, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that a NATO F-18 combat jet approached Shoigu's aircraft and was forced away by two Russian Su-27 fighters.

According to El Pais newspaper, the NATO fighter belongs to Spain and has been in Lithuania since May 2 as part of a NATO mission.

A NATO official has earlier confirmed to Sputnik that the alliance's jets were scrambled on Tuesday to identify a Russian aircraft that closely approached the allied airspace.

