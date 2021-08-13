UrduPoint.com

NATO Keeps Diplomatic Presence In Kabul - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

NATO continues to coordinate its actions with Afghan authorities and will maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported on Friday, citing a NATO official

The official also told the news agency that the alliance continues to closely monitor the security situation in Afghanistan.

