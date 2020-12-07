NATO Keeps High Level of Reconnaissance Activities Near Belarus Border - General Staff

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) NATO member states maintain a high level of reconnaissance activities and combat aircraft flights near the state border of Belarus, Ruslan Kosygin, head of the main directorate of the Belarusian General Staff, said.

"Building up capabilities to conduct reconnaissance, including against our state, continues.

At present, the further improvement and development of the NATO AGS system, which functions as part of the implementation of reconnaissance tasks, and tasks of a strategic level, has entered the final stage," Kosygin said in an interview with STV tv channel, which was shown on Sunday.

"The high level of reconnaissance activities and flights of combat jets near the state border with the Republic of Belarus has been maintained," he said.