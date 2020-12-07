UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Keeps High Level Of Reconnaissance Activities Near Belarus Border - General Staff

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:00 AM

NATO Keeps High Level of Reconnaissance Activities Near Belarus Border - General Staff

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) NATO member states maintain a high level of reconnaissance activities and combat aircraft flights near the state border of Belarus, Ruslan Kosygin, head of the main directorate of the Belarusian General Staff, said.

"Building up capabilities to conduct reconnaissance, including against our state, continues.

At present, the further improvement and development of the NATO AGS system, which functions as part of the implementation of reconnaissance tasks, and tasks of a strategic level, has entered the final stage," Kosygin said in an interview with STV tv channel, which was shown on Sunday.

"The high level of reconnaissance activities and flights of combat jets near the state border with the Republic of Belarus has been maintained," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Belarus Border Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

5 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

6 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

6 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

8 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.