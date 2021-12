(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) There is no consensus among NATO countries about Ukraine's membership in the alliance and military assistance to Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"There is no unanimous decision among 30 allies about Ukraine joining nato, as there is no unanimous decision on arms supplies, but we are constantly discussing that and we will find consensus," Zelenskyy said during a press conference.