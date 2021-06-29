NATO Launches 7-Nation Submarine War Games in 'High North' Off Norwegian Coast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The US and six allied nations this week began an annual anti-submarine warfare exercise held each summer above the Arctic Circle, NATO said on Thursday.

"Dynamic Mongoose is an exercise held in the High North every summer," a NATO press release said. "This year's exercise Dynamic Mongoose is being executed off Norway and also benefit airbase support from UK and Iceland.

"

The exercise, which began on Monday, features two submarines, six surface ships and eight maritime patrol aircraft, the release said.

"During the exercise submarines will take turns hunting and being hunted, closely coordinating their efforts with the air and surface participants," the release added.

In addition to the United States, NATO Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, and the UK joined this year's exercise, according to the release.