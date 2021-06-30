UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Launches 7-Nation Submarine War Games In 'High North' Off Norwegian Coast

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

NATO Launches 7-Nation Submarine War Games in 'High North' Off Norwegian Coast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US and six allied nations this week began an annual anti-submarine warfare exercise held each summer above the Arctic Circle, NATO said on Thursday.

"Dynamic Mongoose is an exercise held in the High North every summer," a NATO press release said. "This year's exercise Dynamic Mongoose is being executed off Norway and also benefit airbase support from UK and Iceland.

"

The exercise, which began on Monday, features two submarines, six surface ships and eight maritime patrol aircraft, the release said.

"During the exercise submarines will take turns hunting and being hunted, closely coordinating their efforts with the air and surface participants," the release added.

In addition to the United States, NATO Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, and the UK joined this year's exercise, according to the release.

Related Topics

NATO Canada France Norway Germany Circle Iceland United Kingdom United States Denmark From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

35 minutes ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

50 minutes ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

3 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

1 hour ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

1 hour ago

Japan Seeks Global Assistance in Resolving Pyongya ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.