NATO Launches Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise in Italy - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Ships, submarines, aircraft and personnel from nine allied nations converged in the central Mediterranean for advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare exercise hosted by Italy, the US Defense Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"NATO's annual anti-submarine-warfare exercise Dynamic Manta remains one of the most challenging exercises and an excellent opportunity for NATO nations' naval forces to practice and evaluate their anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare skillset in a challenging environment," NATO submarine commander, Rear Admiral Andrew Burcher said in the release.

Host nation Italy will provide operational and logistic support from the nation's Catania Harbor facilities, Cantina's helicopter base, and Sigonella Naval Air Station, as well as refueling operations, medical assistance and personnel accommodation from Augusta Naval Base, the release said.

Submarines from France, Greece, Italy and Turkey under NATO Submarine Command are to join surface ships from Canada, France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey, the release added.

Each surface ship will have the opportunity to conduct a variety of submarine warfare operations. The submarines will take turns hunting and being hunted, closely coordinating their efforts with the air and surface participants, according to the release.