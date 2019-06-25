UrduPoint.com
NATO Launches Military Exercise Over Baltic States - Latvian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:42 PM

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) launched on Tuesday multinational military exercises over the Baltic states in partnership with the alliance's partners, Finland and Sweden, Latvia's Defense Ministry said

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) launched on Tuesday multinational military exercises over the Baltic states in partnership with the alliance's partners, Finland and Sweden, Latvia's Defense Ministry said.

"The NATO Air Forces Ramstein Alloy 19-2 [exercises] launched over the Baltic states on Tuesday, 20 military aircraft will participate [in the exercises]," the ministry said in a statement.

During the exercises, aircraft will practice search and rescue operations, air refueling and will simulate a situation of lost contact between the aircraft and air traffic control agencies.

The Ramstein Alloy is a series of military drills of NATO Air Forces in the Baltic region with regional partners Sweden and Finland. The drills are meant to enhance relationships and interoperability between air forces in the region. The last exercises were in April and the next ones are scheduled for September.

