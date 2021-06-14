UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

NATO Leaders Acknowledge Systemic Competition From 'Assertive and Authoritarian Powers'

NATO leaders acknowledged in a Brussels summit communique on Monday that their countries faced systemic competition from powers they perceive as being "assertive and authoritarian."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders acknowledged in a Brussels summit communique on Monday that their countries faced systemic competition from powers they perceive as being "assertive and authoritarian."

"We face multifaceted threats, systemic competition from assertive and authoritarian powers, as well as growing security challenges to our countries and our citizens from all strategic directions," it read.

They said Russia's "aggressive actions" constitutes a threat to Euro-Atlantic security, while China's growing influence could present challenges that the military alliance needed to address together.

Other challenges include terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, threats to the "rules-based" international order, irregular migration and human trafficking, cybersecurity threats, disinformation campaigns, and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

"We are increasingly confronted by cyber, hybrid, and other asymmetric threats, including disinformation campaigns, and by the malicious use of ever-more sophisticated emerging and disruptive technologies," the communique said.

