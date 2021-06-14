UrduPoint.com
NATO Leaders 'Affirm' Commitment to Afghanistan Despite Troop Withdrawal - Communique

NATO leaders at a summit in Brussels on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to Afghanistan despite the troop pullout, a communique read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders at a summit in Brussels on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to Afghanistan despite the troop pullout, a communique read.

"Withdrawing our troops does not mean ending our relationship with Afghanistan. We will now open a new chapter.

We affirm our commitment to continue to stand with Afghanistan, its people, and its institutions in promoting security and upholding the hard-won gains of the last 20 years," the document said.

The alliance pledged to keep providing training and financial support to the Afghan national defense and security forces and retain a Senior Civilian Representative's Office in Kabul.

