Open Menu

NATO Leaders Agree On Package Of 3 Elements To Bring Ukraine Closer - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

NATO Leaders Agree on Package of 3 Elements to Bring Ukraine Closer - Stoltenberg

The NATO leaders have agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The NATO leaders have agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Today allies have agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to NATO," Stoltenberg told a press conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards training and doctrines possible, according to the secretary general.

"Second (element is) a new NATO-Ukraine council, a forum for crisis consultations and decision making where we will meet as equals and I look forward to having the inaugural meeting of the council tomorrow with (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. Third (element is that) we reaffirmed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the re equipment for membership action plan," Stoltenberg said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius Alliance

Recent Stories

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

14 minutes ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

6 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

12 minutes ago
Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

12 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

6 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Com ..

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

6 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

6 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day b ..

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day by Military Commanders - Shoigu

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World