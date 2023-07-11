NATO Leaders Agree on Package of 3 Elements to Bring Ukraine Closer - Stoltenberg

The NATO leaders have agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The NATO leaders have agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Today allies have agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to NATO," Stoltenberg told a press conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards training and doctrines possible, according to the secretary general.

"Second (element is) a new NATO-Ukraine council, a forum for crisis consultations and decision making where we will meet as equals and I look forward to having the inaugural meeting of the council tomorrow with (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. Third (element is that) we reaffirmed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the re equipment for membership action plan," Stoltenberg said.